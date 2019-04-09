Zacks: Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $2.18 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Euroseas an industry rank of 216 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently commented on ESEA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Euroseas stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.67. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.87.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Euroseas had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

