Zacks: Brokerages Set $4.83 Target Price for Payment Data Systems, Inc. (PYDS)

Shares of Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $4.83 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.07) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Payment Data Systems an industry rank of 170 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Payment Data Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Payment Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Payment Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ PYDS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.43. 2,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,079. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.93. Payment Data Systems has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.82.

Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 million. Payment Data Systems had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 31.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Payment Data Systems will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Huffman sold 17,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $47,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Payment Data Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,429 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Payment Data Systems worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Payment Data Systems

Payment Data Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Payment Data Systems (PYDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Payment Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payment Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.