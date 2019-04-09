Zacks: Brokerages Expect Okta Inc (OKTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) will announce $116.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.40 million to $117.00 million. Okta posted sales of $83.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $533.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $532.50 million to $535.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $698.53 million, with estimates ranging from $690.24 million to $705.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.94 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 98,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $7,049,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $429,905.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 811,689 shares of company stock valued at $64,595,725. 20.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Okta by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,265,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,143,000 after buying an additional 1,996,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,891,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,875,000 after buying an additional 120,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Okta by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,891,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,875,000 after buying an additional 120,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,402,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,891,000 after buying an additional 618,835 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Okta by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,256,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,736,000 after buying an additional 744,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,290,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,974. Okta has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $93.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

