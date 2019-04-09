Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) will post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.95. Kilroy Realty reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.19 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

KRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

NYSE:KRC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.13. 18,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $77.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

In other news, Director Edward F. Brennan sold 3,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $287,187.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,476.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $1,451,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,132 shares in the company, valued at $9,080,829.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,799 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,078. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 471.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

