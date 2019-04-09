Zacks: Brokerages Expect FMC Corp (FMC) to Post $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings per share of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.60. FMC reported earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $5.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FMC from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.69.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $80.72 on Thursday. FMC has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash sold 6,992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $610,261.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,334.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrea E. Utecht sold 30,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $2,570,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,796,054.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,880 shares of company stock worth $11,144,839. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 6.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in FMC by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FMC by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,847,000 after buying an additional 47,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

