Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) will announce sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the highest is $2.03 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs reported sales of $2.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full year sales of $8.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.54 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.47. 114,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,545,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52-week low of $93.87 and a 52-week high of $115.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

In related news, Director Alexandar Navab, Jr. purchased 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.22 per share, with a total value of $544,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,141.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $17,409,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,140,913.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,842 shares of company stock worth $30,621,347 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 376.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.