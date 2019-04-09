Zacks: Brokerages Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $602.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will announce sales of $602.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $590.35 million to $619.00 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $550.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EEFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide to $165.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

Shares of EEFT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.12. 15,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $72.12 and a fifty-two week high of $147.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 7,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

