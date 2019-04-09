Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) to Post -$0.44 EPS

Brokerages expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Synchronoss Technologies posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($2.19). The business had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.38 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 73.58% and a negative return on equity of 66.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNCR shares. ValuEngine cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.67. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 6,539 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $50,938.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 8,880 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $72,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,907 shares of company stock valued at $300,392 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $19,951,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $9,209,000. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,975,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $7,675,000. Finally, First Washington CORP acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,091,000. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

