Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. Philip Morris International posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $4,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,613,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.81. 253,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,950,950. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $103.55. The firm has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

