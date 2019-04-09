Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nucor Co. (NUE) to Announce $1.49 EPS

Brokerages expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to post $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.50. Nucor reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $6.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Longbow Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

NUE stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Nucor has a one year low of $49.79 and a one year high of $68.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

In other news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 87,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $5,293,841.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.