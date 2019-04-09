Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Luther Burbank Corp (LBC) to Post $0.20 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luther Burbank’s earnings. Luther Burbank also posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Luther Burbank will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Luther Burbank.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.65 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Luther Burbank in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Luther Burbank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

LBC stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.57. 39,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Luther Burbank news, CEO Simone Lagomarsino purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $104,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 271,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 16.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,040,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 146,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 36.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 480,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 128,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 36.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 128,048 shares during the period. 22.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

