Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.32 Million

Equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) will announce $140.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.89 million and the highest is $141.14 million. CoreSite Realty reported sales of $129.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $586.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.62 million to $590.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $648.57 million, with estimates ranging from $624.22 million to $677.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CoreSite Realty.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

COR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Sunday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $63,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,513.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 10,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,061,813.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,527 shares in the company, valued at $14,294,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,487 shares of company stock worth $3,614,083 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,337,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,187,000 after purchasing an additional 204,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,337,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,187,000 after buying an additional 204,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,883,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,762,000 after buying an additional 133,124 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 949,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,826,000 after buying an additional 81,519 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 18.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,702,000 after buying an additional 131,400 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.91. 29,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,287. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $82.64 and a 12 month high of $117.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.