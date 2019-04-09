Zacks: Analysts Expect Xencor Inc (XNCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post sales of $60.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.90 million and the highest is $126.25 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $102.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $147.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $82.02 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $124.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Nomura cut Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Xencor to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III acquired 38,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,466.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 46,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,396. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Xencor stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.00. 41,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,398. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

