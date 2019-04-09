Zacks: Analysts Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Mitek Systems reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 million.

MITK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.72 million, a PE ratio of 92.62, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of -0.38. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $13.07.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Stephen Ritter sold 11,377 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $127,081.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,052.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth $6,106,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 429.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,175,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 953,764 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,790,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 114,572 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

