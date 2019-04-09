Zacks: Analysts Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.11 Million

Equities analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to announce sales of $195.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.47 million and the lowest is $183.23 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $181.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $913.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $871.93 million to $939.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $945.62 million, with estimates ranging from $885.89 million to $982.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

DRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 32,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,923. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

