Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) to announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $4.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYNH. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Syneos Health to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.70.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $51.09. 705,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,445. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.44. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $56.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 8,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $431,579.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

