Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axovant Sciences Ltd (AXGT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) will post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.16). Axovant Sciences also posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Axovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Axovant Sciences.

Get Axovant Sciences alerts:

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27).

AXGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital upgraded Axovant Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. 16,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,612,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.33. Axovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

About Axovant Sciences

Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in the fields of neurology and psychiatry. Its therapeutic focus are Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. It operates through the following geographical sgements: United States, Switzerland, Bermuda, and Other.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axovant Sciences (AXGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.