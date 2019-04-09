Yext Inc (YEXT) CEO Sells $648,600.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $643,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $639,600.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Howard Lerman sold 3,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $66,210.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $686,100.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $682,500.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $691,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $581,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $545,400.00.

On Thursday, February 21st, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $546,000.00.

On Friday, February 15th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $539,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 494,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,574. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 101.77% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yext from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Yext by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,018,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,936,000 after acquiring an additional 48,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,018,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,936,000 after purchasing an additional 48,661 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth about $2,643,000. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

