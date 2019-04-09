XR Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 2,140 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39,495.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,990,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.16.

CHKP stock opened at $124.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $93.76 and a 52-week high of $128.85.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 42.85% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

