XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Holdings Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,741 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 12,750,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,409,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,572,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,697,000 after buying an additional 747,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,997,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,640,000 after buying an additional 721,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,380,000 after buying an additional 584,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $116.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.83%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on XPO Logistics to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.74.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

