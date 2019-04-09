Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Holdings Reduced by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 13,902 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth $282,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Xilinx by 14.4% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,116 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth about $12,108,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth about $4,637,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Xilinx by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Xilinx to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xilinx from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.09.

XLNX opened at $129.90 on Tuesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $130.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 27.92%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

