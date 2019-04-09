Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) will announce $278.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $291.34 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $264.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.26 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 103.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 38,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 110,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,694,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 405.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 92,670 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XHR stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.56. 1,294,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

