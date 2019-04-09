Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WYNN. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.47.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $144.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $202.48.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The casino operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.30). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $50,158.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $2,346,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,510,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 395 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.