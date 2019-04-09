With the president gone, Algerian officials plot next steps

Algeria’s Constitutional Council met Wednesday to affirm President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s resignation, as rattled international spouses watch to find out what’s next for this gas-rich country and essential player in the struggle against terrorism.

Algerians was a fixture in the world’s political landscape for years and woke following the departure of a guy who had mastered Algeria for 20 decades, to some new and uncertain era.

A discreet, 77-year-old Bouteflika ally — Abdelkader Bensalah, the upper house of parliament’s president — is expected to take over as leader while Algeria plans elections. But that the protesters might be further angered by that who drove Bouteflika and who want to overhaul a elite.

82, A Bouteflika, appeared images displayed on television handing his resignation letter. Bouteflika, who hasn’t spoken to the nation as a 2013 stroke, looked weak and pale and wore a robe rather than his habitual lawsuits.

Algerian protesters who drove Bouteflika out renowned his departure with tunes and flag-waving from the capital Tuesday night but it may not be enough to fulfill their needs for an overhaul of the political elite, viewed as corrupt and unkind.

The Constitution of algeria states that when a president dies or resigns, the Constitutional Council affirms the leader’s absence and the two houses of parliament convene. As there is a presidential election organized the president of the top house is named as interim leader for 90 days.

Bensalah, a journalist and former ambassador that has held senior positions for the last 25 decades but has maintained a very low profile, rarely giving interviews or appearing at occasions has directed for the last 17 years the top house.

He is known as a politician who avoids controversial debates, and who operates to attack compromises and resolve issues — and is part of their elite.

Demonstrators worry that those who’d perform a role in the political transition are close to the power structure, such as Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui, accused of contributing to fraud in the election in 2014 and cracking down protests that are past.

New protests are planned after six consecutive Fridays of mass gatherings that amazed the leadership with their strength and persistence.

On the other hand, the protest movement does not possess a alternative to the current political strategy.

Another question is what the powerful military and Bouteflika’s entourage can do. Chief of employees Ahmed Gaid Salah appeared to trigger Bouteflika’s departure by forcing for him declared unfit.

Countries around the world are watching Algeria’s political crisis, wondering whether a transfer of electricity could impact oil and gas deliveries to Europe, Cuba and around Africa — or critical security alliance with Europe and the U.S.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov cautioned against foreign interference in Algerian politics and said Wednesday that”we hope the internal procedures in that country… will by no means influence the friendly nature of our relations.” The foreign minister of algeria recently visited with Russiaas well as the countries have been economic and geopolitical allies because the Soviet era.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian expressed hope that Algerians could”pursue this democratic transition in exactly the identical spirit of calm and responsibility” that has indicated the protests that drove Bouteflika out of office. France, a trading partner and Algeria’s former colonial ruler, had come to encourage Bouteflika earlier in the movement.

Even the U.S. State Department, that has voiced support for the peaceful protests, said it is up to Algerians to determine the next steps. Since fighting with an Islamist insurgency in the 1990s, Algeria has worked closely together with the U.S. and Europe against terrorism.

Organizers behind months of anti-government presentations expressed hope the Bouteflika’s footsteps would be followed by Sudan’s Omar al-Bashir.

Sarah Abdel-Jaleel, a spokeswoman for the Sudanese Professionals Association, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Bouteflika’s resignation shows the”victory of peaceful resistance within Africa.” She says it”certainly gives us all hope and hope that we have to continue.”

Angela Charlton at Paris, also Samy Magdy in Cairo, led to the report.