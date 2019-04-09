Windsor Group LTD Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ELM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 36,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 266.1% during the 4th quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 97,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 70,836 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 469,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 65,921 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $52.93. The company had a trading volume of 661,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,488. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $45.59 and a 1 year high of $57.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

