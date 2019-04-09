Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares during the period. JetBlue Airways comprises about 3.6% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 784.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 792,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after buying an additional 702,514 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 75.4% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 171,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 73,609 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 21,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JBLU. BidaskClub cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

JBLU stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,802,056.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $125,650 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

