Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Invests $72,000 in Colony Capital Inc (CLNY) Stock

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLNY. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

CLNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of Colony Capital stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.57. Colony Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/wiley-bros-aintree-capital-llc-invests-72000-in-colony-capital-inc-clny-stock.html.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.