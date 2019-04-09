Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (WRD) Holdings Cut by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 21,744 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Wildhorse Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wildhorse Resource Development by 811.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Wildhorse Resource Development by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Wildhorse Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
WRD opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wildhorse Resource Development Corp has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $29.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26.
Wildhorse Resource Development Profile
WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.
Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD).
Receive News & Ratings for Wildhorse Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildhorse Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.