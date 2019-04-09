WH Smith (SMWH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SMWH. Barclays lowered their price target on WH Smith from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective (up from GBX 2,300 ($30.05)) on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,241.67 ($29.29).

Shares of LON:SMWH opened at GBX 2,136 ($27.91) on Monday. WH Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,678 ($21.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,184 ($28.54). The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other WH Smith news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,038 ($26.63), for a total value of £509,500 ($665,751.99).

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

