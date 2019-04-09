Westrock Co to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (WRK)

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) – KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Westrock in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westrock’s FY2020 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WRK. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.88.

NYSE WRK opened at $39.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Westrock has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $67.01.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Westrock had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion.

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ward H. Dickson purchased 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.94 per share, with a total value of $100,351.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Westrock by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 366,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 68,625 shares in the last quarter. Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 69,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,410,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,795 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Westrock by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 442,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,720,000 after acquiring an additional 233,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

