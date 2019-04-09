Western Midstream Partners (WES) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, M Partners raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

WES opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.65). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $557.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,295,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $711,798,000 after buying an additional 1,333,515 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,954,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,377,000 after buying an additional 1,115,194 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 236.4% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,307,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,891,000 after buying an additional 6,540,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 40.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,302,000 after buying an additional 1,017,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,064,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,943,000 after acquiring an additional 86,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.