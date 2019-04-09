Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Receives $48.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.11.

WES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, M Partners raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 783,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 85,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 55,163 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,860,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,388,000. 42.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.54. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $38.62.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.65). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $557.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

