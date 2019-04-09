Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (HIO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 74,951 Shares

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 74,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $367,259.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd alerts:

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,289 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $195,804.54.

On Tuesday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,985 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $112,729.50.

On Friday, January 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 236,025 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $1,092,795.75.

On Wednesday, January 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,900 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $110,418.00.

On Thursday, January 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 69,207 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $321,812.55.

On Monday, January 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,643 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $255,182.81.

On Thursday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 365,625 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,703,812.50.

Shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 321,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 813.6% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 436,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 388,591 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (HIO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 74,951 Shares” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/western-asst-high-incm-opprtnty-fnd-inc-hio-major-shareholder-saba-capital-management-l-p-acquires-74951-shares.html.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.