WesBanco Inc (WSBC) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,967 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.38% of WesBanco worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSBC. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in WesBanco by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 496.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler purchased 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,577.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,510.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denise H. Knouse-Snyder bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,593.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. WesBanco Inc has a 52-week low of $34.14 and a 52-week high of $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.42 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 27.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that WesBanco Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WSBC shares. BidaskClub cut WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

