Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 3,536 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 109.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 578,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,134,000 after buying an additional 302,579 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 991,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,407,000 after acquiring an additional 56,334 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Procter & Gamble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie set a $110.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.74.

Shares of PG stock opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $105.14. The company has a market cap of $261.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $2,972,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 223,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,181,197.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 67,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $6,752,159.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock valued at $224,931,027. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

