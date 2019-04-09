Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.22

News articles about Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) have been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wells Fargo & Co earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Wells Fargo & Co’s ranking:

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

