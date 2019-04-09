Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Danone (BN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Danone (EPA: BN) recently:

4/1/2019 – Danone was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2019 – Danone was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2019 – Danone was given a new €61.00 ($70.93) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/19/2019 – Danone was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2019 – Danone was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2019 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2019 – Danone was given a new €74.00 ($86.05) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2019 – Danone was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2019 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2019 – Danone was given a new €68.00 ($79.07) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2019 – Danone was given a new €68.00 ($79.07) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2019 – Danone was given a new €74.00 ($86.05) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2019 – Danone was given a new €72.00 ($83.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2019 – Danone was given a new €71.00 ($82.56) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2019 – Danone was given a new €73.00 ($84.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Danone SA has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

