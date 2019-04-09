Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD)

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $57.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $52.00. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BOLD. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

Shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. Audentes Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 21,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

