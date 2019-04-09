We Are One Seven LLC Sells 919 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 77,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,500,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,942. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $157.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.4289 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

