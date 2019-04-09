We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 13,312 Shares of Corning Incorporated (GLW)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, VP David L. Morse sold 36,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,283,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David L. Morse sold 35,701 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $1,203,480.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,765.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,162,588 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,188. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Corning’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

