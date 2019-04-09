WD-40 (WDFC) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.51-4.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $425-437 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $427.7 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.34. 220,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.24. WD-40 has a one year low of $129.60 and a one year high of $187.50.
WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. WD-40 had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WDFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WD-40 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of WD-40 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.50.
About WD-40
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.
