WD-40 (WDFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. WD-40 updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.51-4.58 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.51-4.58 EPS.

Shares of WDFC stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.34. 220,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $129.60 and a 52-week high of $187.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.08%.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

