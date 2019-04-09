Washington Trust Bank Has $689,000 Position in Southern Co (SO)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Southern by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, January 7th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of SO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.77. 111,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,718,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.20.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.54%. Southern’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henry A. Clark III purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 18,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $952,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,341 shares of company stock worth $19,342,988 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

