Washington Trust Bank Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 204,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,773,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $26,939,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,814,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,350,530,105.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,040,990 shares of company stock worth $129,682,182. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.59. The stock had a trading volume of 86,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,037,830. The company has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $129.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup set a $124.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.68.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

