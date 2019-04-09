Washington Trust Bank Buys 6,669 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 26,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $2,445,604.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,538 shares of company stock worth $4,298,777 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.96.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $97.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,455. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $108.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.22%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

