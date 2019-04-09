WandX (WAND) Achieves Market Cap of $282,048.00

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. WandX has a total market cap of $282,048.00 and $807.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WandX has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WandX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $715.26 or 0.13710300 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00051049 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00001294 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00017584 BTC.

About WandX

WandX (CRYPTO:WAND) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

WandX Token Trading

WandX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

