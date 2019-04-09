WAM Capital Limited (WAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of WAM Capital stock opened at A$2.24 ($1.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 136.31, a current ratio of 136.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. WAM Capital has a 12 month low of A$1.52 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of A$2.50 ($1.77).

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

