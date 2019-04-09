Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Stake Lowered by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,313 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,657 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 1.3% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,422.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,807,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 34,529,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71,970.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $848,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $589,781,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3,449.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,973,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $271,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,981 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,089,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,318,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other news, COO Ornella Barra purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $982,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.85. The company had a trading volume of 172,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,471,157. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba-stake-lowered-by-boyd-watterson-asset-management-llc-oh.html.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.