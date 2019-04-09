W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 82.3% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in W W Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in W W Grainger by 7.4% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 18.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

In other news, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.03, for a total transaction of $718,339.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,214,255.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $375,518.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,933,584.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.37.

NYSE GWW traded down $9.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,365. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $372.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/w-w-grainger-inc-gww-shares-sold-by-acropolis-investment-management-llc.html.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.