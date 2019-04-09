Voya Financial (VOYA) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.46. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Tripodi purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.45 per share, with a total value of $74,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chetlur S. Ragavan sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $92,612.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,850.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,049 shares of company stock worth $2,534,263 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Voya Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,819,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

