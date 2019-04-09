Voya Financial (VOYA) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.
Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.46. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.
In other news, Director Joseph V. Tripodi purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.45 per share, with a total value of $74,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chetlur S. Ragavan sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $92,612.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,850.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,049 shares of company stock worth $2,534,263 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Voya Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,819,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
